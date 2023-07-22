Home » Forest fire at 2 points in Bursa! – Bursa News – Regional News
Forest fire at 2 points in Bursa! – Bursa News – Regional News

Forest fire at 2 points in Bursa! – Bursa News – Regional News

BursaOrhaneli road Gumustepe District A fire broke out for an unknown reason in the forest areas nearby.

At the scene, on the notice of the citizens metropolitan municipality fire brigade, Bursa Forestry Directorate and gendarmerie teams were dispatched.

The fire, which was also intervened by helicopter, was extinguished with the timely intervention of the teams.

At the same time, the fire, which broke out in the forest area near the Mürseller District of Osmangazi district, was brought under control before it grew with the early intervention of the teams.

in the region cooling work Crews are investigating the cause of the fires.

