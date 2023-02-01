Home News Forest fire reported near Villa Betel in Santa Marta
Citizens report through WhatsApp #I’mInformer (3107211581) and fire forestry that is recorded at this time in sectors near the Villa Betel neighborhood in Santa Marta.

The emergency occurs in the lots located behind towers of venice. According to citizens, the situation occurs almost every day.

The community also complains about the ‘carromuleros‘, who throw garbage on the grounds. In the same way, they state that some invaders carry out what else frequently.

It might interest you: More than 40 fires in Santa Marta so far in January

