Forest fire risk awareness day Sunday, May 21, 2023

Couple Mohammed Drihem
the National Water and Forests Agency in partnership with the Ministry of the Interior and the General Directorate of Civil Protection is organizing a day of awareness of the risks of forest fires is this, on Sunday May 21, 2023 simultaneously in the forest of Ifrane in the Fés Meknes Region and the Perdicaris forest in the Tangier-Tetouan-El Hoceima Region.
According to the organizers, this initiative aims to sensitize various audiences to the risks of forest fires, in particular, the inhabitants of neighboring villages and douars, farmers with land adjacent to forests, farmers in the oases, associations of hunters and operators of the forest estate, as well as campers, “picnickers” and forest hikers.
This event aims to encourage responsible behavior to prevent forest and oasis fires, while promoting the involvement of the media and civil society in prevention measures.

