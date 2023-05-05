Forest fire spread to 13 houses in Russia – World News

Division of Russia The fire, which started in the forest area near the village of Uspenka in the district of Uspenka, quickly grew and spread to residential areas. to the region To the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia 74 personnel, 2 Mi-8 firefighting helicopters and many firefighting vehicles were dispatched. After the fire got out of control with the effect of the wind and spread to 13 houses, 4 more firefighting helicopters and 50 personnel were sent to the region. Many people were evacuated from the area due to the fire.

About 500 people were evacuated

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia announced that 79 people living in the village were transferred to safe places, while 45 elderly people were evacuated from a nursing home located close to the village, as well as 370 children from a disability rehabilitation center located near the village.

3 thousand 600 hectares turned to ash

It was stated that the fire, which started in an area of ​​45 hectares in the Tyumen region, spread to 3 thousand 600 hectares, and the response to the fire continued.

