Home » Forest fire spread to 13 houses in Russia – World News
News

Forest fire spread to 13 houses in Russia – World News

by admin
Forest fire spread to 13 houses in Russia – World News

Division of Russia The fire, which started in the forest area near the village of Uspenka in the district of Uspenka, quickly grew and spread to residential areas. to the region To the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia 74 personnel, 2 Mi-8 firefighting helicopters and many firefighting vehicles were dispatched. After the fire got out of control with the effect of the wind and spread to 13 houses, 4 more firefighting helicopters and 50 personnel were sent to the region. Many people were evacuated from the area due to the fire.

About 500 people were evacuated

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia announced that 79 people living in the village were transferred to safe places, while 45 elderly people were evacuated from a nursing home located close to the village, as well as 370 children from a disability rehabilitation center located near the village.

3 thousand 600 hectares turned to ash

It was stated that the fire, which started in an area of ​​45 hectares in the Tyumen region, spread to 3 thousand 600 hectares, and the response to the fire continued.

Click for News from Other World

See also  Ski season in the region: over 12 million already collected

You may also like

Maduro delivers trucks to distribute gasoline recovered from...

The Attorney General’s Office asked the JEP to...

Maturity 2023, made available (MAD) to replace any...

When the tiger suddenly sat down in the...

Millonarios drew 1-1 with Envigado by League in...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

‘New avenues of relations open’: Pakistan, Russia foreign...

Council of State annulled the election of Roy...

Napoli Scudetto: one of the wounded shot dead...

Gerard Pique enjoys spending time with his children...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy