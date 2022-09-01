MISURINA. After the Hermitage of the Romiti di Domegge, forestry therapy makes an “encore” also embracing Lake Misurina. The national project, promoted by the CAI in collaboration with the CNR, arrives on an experimental basis in the shadow of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo thanks to the initiative of Chiara Bonel who will make use of the collaboration of the CAI sections of Domegge and Auronzo and the Alpenrose chalet , which for one day will be the headquarters of the project. The appointment is set for Monday and will be open to twenty volunteers, who will be able to join spontaneously (by submitting an application to the telephone number 3336257972 or via email to [email protected]).

Each will be made some measurements of the physiological parameters before and after taking a walk surrounded by greenery, accompanied by Dr. Pasquale Costigliola who, in addition to conducting the experience of forest therapy, will also take care of measuring physiological values. The group of volunteers will be led by the leader of the experimental project Chiara Bonel and Flora Fedon, who has already participated in the same initiative in the woods of Mount Froppa di Domegge on the initiative of Barbara Castagnera, manager of the Eremo dei Romiti refuge.

Participation in the experimental day on Monday is free for Cai members while for all others the cost is € 7.50. The meeting is fixed at the Alpenrose chalet at 8.30 while the walk will be held at 10.30.