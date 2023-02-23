Home News Forex, dollar higher, strong data signals higher rates By Reuters
© Reuters. U.S. dollar banknotes in this illustration dated July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies as recent strong economic data eased recession fears but also reinforced fears about a longer-than-expected monetary tightening .

Survey data released yesterday showed that US business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February to an eight-month high.

St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said the US central bank must get inflation on a sustainable path towards its 2% target this year or it risks repeating the 1970s, when rates of interest were repeatedly raised. He is the latest Fed official to signal that an interest rate hike will likely be needed to bring inflation back to desired levels.

The dollar index gained 0.14% to 104.31, below the highs of 104.34 touched earlier in the day.

The pound was down 0.35% to $1.207, giving up most of yesterday’s gains, while the euro was down 0.17% to 1.0632.

Investors’ attention now turns to the release of the minutes of the latest Fed meeting, expected today, which could offer more indications on central bankers’ plans.

(Translated by Chiara Bontacchio, editing Andrea Mandalà)

