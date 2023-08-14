Home » Forex, Dollar Rises, Approaches Yen 145 Threshold By Reuters
by admin
© Reuters. U.S. dollar banknotes in this illustration taken February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar was on the rise after a slightly stronger-than-expected rise in US producer prices in July lifted Treasury yields supporting the greenback, even as expectations rise that the Fed is at the end of the hike cycle.

The producer price index rose 0.3%, the Labor Department said, while June data was revised lower to show unchanged from a previously reported 0.1% increase.

At around 17.20 the dollar index was up by 0.17%. The greenback is trading at 144.79 yen, up 0.03%, one day after hitting 144.89, the highest since June 30 when it briefly surpassed 145, a level that traders say would push the Bank of the Japan to intervene.

The pound sterling is trading at 1.2706 dollars, up 0.24%, but is still heading towards the fourth weekly decline.

The euro dropped 0.15% to 1.0962 dollars and the dollar was down 0.05% against the Swiss franc.

(Translated by Chiara Bontacchio, editing by Antonella Cinelli)

