Forex, dollar weak after week of gains; Debt deal hopes help mood By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar is weak after posting gains for most of the week, as optimism about a breakthrough in US debt ceiling talks bolsters risk appetite and spurs buying of currencies benefiting from conditions economic and market positive.

The euro, the pound and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars rose at the expense of the greenback.

At 4.45 am Italian the dollar index lost 0.21% to 103.36, after hitting a seven-week high yesterday. In the week, it marks a progress of 0.6%.

The single currency gained 0.2% to 1.0791 dlr, just above its seven-week lows, while the pound advanced 0.22% to 1.2436 dlr, not far from its one-month low.

Among other currencies, the Australian dollar benefited from the recovery in the prices of commodities such as iron ore, climbing 0.57% to 0.6659 dollars.

