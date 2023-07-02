Home » Forex, dollar weaker after PCE data From Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar index lost ground after two consecutive days of gains and as the latest macro data showed a cooling in US consumer spending, raising some questions about the Fed tightening.

Consumer spending grew by just 0.1% in May while the April figure was revised downwards, to +0.6% from 0.8% previously assumed. The PCE index increased by 0.1% in May after the increase of 0.4% the previous month while on an annual basis it recorded an increase of 3.8% from the previous +4.3%.

At around 5pm, the dollar index dropped about 0.5% to 102.774.

The yen was up 0.15% to 144.56 to the dollar after three days of losses and briefly breaching the 145 mark in Asian trade at 145.07.

The euro gains about 0.4% to 1.0910 dollars.

