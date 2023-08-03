Forex exploration｜Federal Reserve raises interest rate cycle is over? Will the dollar weaken sharply?

The July meeting of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) once again raised interest rates by one notch as expected by the market and DBS Group, raising the upper limit of the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) to 5.50%. Chairman Bauer pointed out that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has been fighting inflation for some time, but after the July interest rate meeting, it showed an appropriate attitude towards interest rates; the key message is that even if inflation data improves, it should remain vigilant, Because the Fed is likely to maintain a restrictive monetary policy for a longer period of time, especially as the consumption and labor markets are still expanding.

The FOMC statement emphasized the importance of considering “the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, and the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation.” Assessing data on economic activity, consumer and business confidence, labor market and financial market conditions, DBS now believes the Fed has reached a lengthy wait and see phase that could last until the middle of next year.

U.S. economic growth expected to slow next year

In fact, if inflation continues to ease and quantitative tightening continues in the next few months, the monetary environment will further tighten, and real interest rates will rise even if the Fed does not adjust nominal interest rates. As a result, both the economy and financial markets may feel additional stress. DBS Group expects that FFR will remain unchanged until mid-2024. The Fed will start to cut interest rates in the third quarter of next year, and the annual FFR will drop to 4.50%. Around 1.2%.

As the market generally expects that the Fed’s interest rate hike cycle has ended or is coming to an end, and the annual growth rate of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) deflator slowed to 3% in June, while the European Central Bank (ECB) There may be one more chance to raise interest rates, thus depressing the performance of the dollar.

Nevertheless, DBS Group still expects that the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has not yet shown signs of significant weakening, and believes that DXY may still show a range-bound pattern, because the Fed’s official message on interest rates is still more hawkish than market expectations, and also Provide short-term potential support for the dollar, after all, the real interest rate in the United States is higher than that of major countries.

In addition, Powell also said that the Fed no longer predicts a recession in the U.S. economy; on the contrary, ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that the euro zone economy is weak due to tightening financial conditions and dampening demand due to interest rate hikes. In such a market environment, the room for appreciation of the euro against the U.S. dollar is relatively limited; DBS Group’s exchange rate forecast part is 1.05 and 1.06 at the end of the third quarter and the end of the fourth quarter, respectively. If assessed on a technical basis, the EUR/USD rebounded to 1.12 and then weakened, which also shows that the room for appreciation of the euro is limited.

Fitch’s impact on the United States is limited

On the other hand, recently the credit rating agency Fitch (Fitch) unexpectedly downgraded the long-term foreign currency debt rating of the United States from the highest “AAA” to “AA+”, and predicted that the fiscal situation of the United States will deteriorate in the next three years. The burden will continue to increase. Although Fitch’s downgrade of the U.S. may trigger risk aversion in the foreign exchange market, DBS Group believes that the impact of the downgrade on the market may be limited as the current market generally believes that the U.S. economy will present a soft landing. The estimated part of the dollar index, the end of the third quarter and the end of the fourth quarter were 106 and 105.

In Japan, the market generally believes that the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s July monetary policy meeting decision to relax the yield curve control (YCC) policy range shows that BOJ prefers gradual policies, so the yen has not risen sharply.

DBS Group believes that the fine-tuning of YCC policy has prepared for BOJ’s future policy changes, because it makes it possible for BOJ to quickly withdraw stimulus measures when inflation data unexpectedly rises. Considering the changes in prices and wages in Japan, DBS Group believes that the yen is oversold. After the USD/JPY rises above 142, BOJ’s gradual policy adjustment is likely to turn into withdrawal of stimulus measures. For the exchange rate forecast part, the end of the third quarter and the end of the fourth quarter were 143 and 140 respectively.

(Text/Chen Yujia, Vice President of Wealth Management Investment Advisory Department, DBS Bank (Taiwan))

