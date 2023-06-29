Forex exploration｜It is expected that the return of funds to the euro will rise above 1.1 in the medium term

In the Eurozone, recent data still reflect overinflation with little noticeable improvement in underlying price pressures, which should keep the ECB raising rates. The main challenge for the ECB is to get the stance of monetary policy right to bring inflation back to 2% in time without damaging the economy. Currently, inflation remains high at 6.1% in May, with Germany entering a technical recession due to sluggish consumer spending. While core goods inflation has started to decline, the direction of services inflation, a barometer of domestic inflationary pressures, remains less clear. In addition, there remain upside risks to underlying inflation due to strong wage growth and faster profit growth.

At the meeting on June 15, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected, maintaining a hawkish bias on interest rates. We expect two rate hikes of 25 basis points each in July and September, bringing the terminal deposit rate to 4% and the main refinancing rate to 4.5%. Rising bond yields in the euro zone should continue to spur capital repatriation from European investors, who have been accumulating U.S. assets over the past few years when euro zone yields were negative.

In fact, euro area investors accounted for 61% of inflows into US fixed income markets, equivalent to $1.03 trillion in inflows since the end of 2014. We expect these structural outflows from the US to support the euro and expect EUR/USD to sustain a break above 1.1 in the medium term.

However, our expectation of near-term USD strength, especially given the reduction in excess liquidity in the coming months, could keep EUR/USD under pressure in the near term. With the U.S. Treasury rebuilding its cash balance, the U.S. debt ceiling being addressed, coupled with huge repayments from European Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs), and continued quantitative tightening (QT), we expect a $1 trillion Liquidity loss. In addition, recent data have shown the underlying strength of the U.S. economy and risks to U.S. inflation are entrenched, so the Fed may need to raise interest rates more aggressively than previously expected.

With this in mind, we are raising our final Fed rate forecast to 5.5%. We expect the Fed to raise rates by another 25 basis points in July after keeping rates unchanged in June. at the June meeting. The Fed sent more hawkish signals at its FOMC meeting and in its summary of economic forecasts. Our three-month forecast for EUR/USD is 1.08.

The euro remains significantly cheap relative to its long-term fair value, with BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s fair value model suggesting an equilibrium level of 1.37 for EUR/USD. The euro area’s current account balance improved in the fourth quarter of 2022 and returned to surplus territory due to lower energy prices and some demand disruption. This trend is likely to continue as long as another energy shock can be avoided. While we have a positive outlook for energy prices this year, we do not expect energy prices to return to the highs seen in 2021.

Overall, assumptions of improving terms of trade (falling energy prices), improving economic trends, and trends in two-year yield differentials favoring the euro support expectations for euro appreciation. In addition to higher yields due to ECB rate hikes, we think the euro could benefit from foreign inflows and domestic repatriation. BNP Paribas Wealth Management has a 12-month forecast for EUR/USD of 1.15.

(Text/BNP Paribas Wealth Management Investment Team)

