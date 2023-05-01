Home » ForFarmers NV: Update share buy-back program ForFarmers
ForFarmers NV: Update share buy-back program ForFarmers

Lochem, 1 May 2023
Update share buy-back programme ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 25,376 shares in the period from 24 April 2023 through 28 April 2023.
The shares were repurchased at an average price of €2.90 per share, for a total…

