With the inauguration ceremony of the new bell tower of the church of San Nicolò, forge has definitively archived – on the exact anniversary of the earthquake of September 15, 1976 – the long and painful page of the post-earthquake reconstruction: an event with a high symbolic value, therefore, as highlighted by the mayor Marco Chiapolinowho spoke of “a day of celebration and unity for the local community”, “gratified” by the presence of the Archbishop of Udine, Monsignor Andrea Bruno Mazzocatoand the regional councilor for infrastructures and the Graziano territory Pizzimenti (Petrussi Video Productions)

01:03