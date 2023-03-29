Meeting point news On the morning of March 28, the province’s agency work style construction and business environment optimization conference was held. Xin Changxing, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and to forge a first-class style of work, create a first-class environment, and create a first-class performance with the tenacity of always being on the road and the attitude of starting again. , Take the lead and walk in the forefront on the new journey. Provincial Governor Xu Kunlin presided over the meeting, and Provincial CPPCC Chairman Zhang Yizhen and Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Deng Xiuming attended the meeting.

Xin Changxing pointed out that the construction of work style is related to the image of the party, the confidence of development, and the success or failure of the business. The business environment directly affects the confidence of enterprises, the development of business entities, and the quality of development. Each generation has its mission, and each generation has its responsibilities. Shouldering the major mission entrusted by the general secretary, we must respond with a tenacious style of struggle and strive to continue to be at the forefront in high-quality development; in the face of complex and severe situations, we must meet the challenges with a strong style and respond to the external environment with our own certainty. Uncertainty; to enhance development confidence and vitality, we must create a first-class business environment with a pragmatic style and build a long-lasting and strong “gravitational field” for Jiangsu’s high-quality development.

Nobunagashi emphasized that work style is the life of the party, and work style construction is always on the way. We must uphold the party spirit of being political, awe-inspiring, and rule-abiding, always benchmarking against the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping in everything, consciously taking party discipline and party rules as an indispensable ideological standard and an unbiased guide to behavior, and taking practical actions Firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. To demonstrate the courageous responsibility of being an example, setting an example, and walking ahead, we must adhere to high standards and high positions in seeking development, making decisions, and implementing them. Go solid and go ahead to ensure that the development results can stand the test of practice, people and history. It is necessary to rejuvenate the spirit of daring to act, dare to break through, dare to do, and dare to be the first, to act creatively under the top-level design framework of the Party Central Committee, to act scientifically on the track of high-quality development, to act actively under the premise of keeping the bottom line, and to truly achieve nothing. Take refuge, face up to difficulties, dare to do good deeds, and work hard. It is necessary to strengthen the clear orientation of being realistic, pragmatic, down-to-earth, and down-to-earth, establish a correct view of political achievements, persist in starting from reality, vigorously investigate and study, solve practical problems, and push forward the cause of Jiangsu in a down-to-earth manner.

Xin Changxing pointed out that the construction of business environment is a matter of overall and long-term importance. On the new journey, our goal is to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, and internationalized. Adhere to the integrated promotion of the “five environment construction”, the policy environment should be comprehensive and better, the market environment should be fair and orderly, the government affairs environment should be efficient and convenient, the legal environment should be fair and transparent, and the humanistic environment should be pro-business and safe, and strive to build Jiangsu into a global The most attractive and competitive investment destination allows various business entities to operate in Jiangsu with the lowest operating costs, the highest efficiency, the most convenient trade and investment, and the most stable development expectations. After an in-depth analysis on fair competition, flexible and humane law enforcement, frequency of supervision and inspection, efficiency of administrative examination and approval, keeping promises, policy effects of benefiting enterprises, factor resource protection, data sharing, political and business exchanges, and integrity construction, Xin Changxing pointed out that business There is no optimal environment, only better ones. We must adhere to the problem-oriented approach, earnestly break through blockages, stagnation points, and difficulties, and push the construction of the business environment to the real level, so that business entities can continue to see new changes and obtain new benefits.

Nobunagashi emphasized that strengthening the construction of work style and optimizing the business environment is not only a tough battle, but also a protracted battle. Party committees and governments at all levels must strengthen organizational leadership, and the main responsible comrades must be the first responsible person and the first driving force. All relevant departments must shoulder their responsibilities, consolidate their responsibilities, and strengthen coordination and cooperation. In particular, the Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervisory Committee and the organization department must take the lead, strengthen supervision and discipline enforcement, optimize assessment and evaluation, and encourage and support local governments to open their hands and explore boldly. The majority of party members and cadres must firmly establish the concept of “everyone is a representative of work style, and everyone is a business environment”, closely communicate with the corporate public, and temper their hard work skills to form a “layer-by-layer drive, multi-party linkage, The vivid situation of “everyone’s action”.

Xu Kunlin pointed out that from the political height of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, the overall height of promoting high-quality development to continue to be at the forefront, and the strategic height of achieving a good start in modernization, we must deeply understand the new era and new journey to promote the construction of the work style of the organization and optimize it. The great significance of the business environment is to face problems, identify them, and solve them, so as to establish the “highest benchmark” at the top and the bottom of the work style, create the “best reputation” by benchmarking the business environment, and strive to anchor all tasks “Best results”, effectively gather strong momentum for high-quality development with new achievements in building a good work style and optimizing the business environment.

Suzhou City, Suqian City, Rugao City, Xinbei District of Changzhou City and the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Provincial Market Supervision Bureau, and the Provincial Taxation Bureau exchanged speeches.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, relevant leaders of the provincial government, the president of the Provincial Court, the Chief Prosecutor of the Provincial Procuratorate, the main responsible comrades of the relevant provincial departments and units, and the main responsible comrades of the provincial enterprises in the Ministry of Ningxia. , district) members of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and members of the government leadership team attended the meeting at the main venue and branch venues respectively.

Xinhua Daily · Intersection Reporter Huang Wei/Written by Wu Sheng/Photographed