Forge ahead in a new era of ice and snow and a new journey丨National New Year Climbing Fitness Conference held in Yichun Branch

Climbers traverse the great forest covered in silver.Photo by reporter Jia Honglu

News from our newspaper (Reporter Jia Honglu)Recently, the Yichun branch of the “‘China Sports Lottery’ 2023 National New Year Climbing and Fitness Conference” was held in Xing’an National Forest Park, Yichun City. Nearly a thousand mountaineering enthusiasts welcomed the New Year together by hiking.

Before the opening ceremony, a unique snow-eating competition created a strong atmosphere for the upcoming climbing activities, with white snow and refreshing entrance, the scene was full of laughter.

The scene of the event was full of voices, gongs and drums, full of New Year’s flavor, and the members of each representative team were full of energy, high spirits, gearing up and eager to try. The majestic gongs and drums performance team composed of 100 members of Yichun Forest Police sounded the majestic gongs and drums, pushing the atmosphere to a climax.

At 10 o’clock on the same day, led by world champion Liu Yutong, nearly a thousand mountaineering enthusiasts set off from the starting point of the “Vientiane Renewal” snow sculpture, with 200 people as a group, in time, in batches, along the carefully designed mountaineering route. . The climbing route is 7.1 kilometers long, passing through tourist areas such as Crouching Tiger Slope, Huanziling, Zuiquan, and Liuke Valley. After 1 hour and 30 minutes, all the representative teams successfully climbed to the summit at around 11:50, and sang “Singing the Motherland” together around the main torch on the mountaintop.