Hold high the banner and take the new road to the exam to achieve the second centenary goal

To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the provincial party committee preaching group went to various units to carry out intensive publicity

Huasheng Online, November 18th (all-media reporter Gong Baiwei) Recently, the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group for Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made presentation reports at the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Provincial Food and Drug Administration, and the Provincial Academy of Social Sciences. Zhao Kaiming, Huang Xin, Li Meiling, and Zhang Sijing, members of the Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, made a publicity report. Everyone said that they must effectively use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to unify their thinking, will, and actions, hold high the banner, and take a new road to the exam to achieve the second centenary goal.

In the provincial CPPCC, Zhao Kaiming, a member of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group and Deputy Director of the Provincial Party Committee Organization Department, closely followed the “seven focuses” requirements, from the theme and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the work of the past five years and the ten years of the new era The great transformation, the modernization of Marxism in China, etc., systematically interpret the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and use the Marxist philosophy to interpret the key content in depth. The cadres of the provincial CPPCC organs who participated in the meeting said that the lecture included both theoretical explanations and practical examples. It is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics to guide the majority of committee members, adhere to the development of people’s democracy throughout the process, focus on the major decision-making arrangements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and play the role of a special consultation agency. Improve the level of advising and building consensus, and continue to promote the high-quality development of the work of the Hunan CPPCC with practical performance. On the same day, Zhao Kaiming also came to Renmin Xincun Community, Chaoyang Street, Furong District, Changsha City to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Huang Xin, a member of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Hunan Technology and Business University, focused on the theme and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and the modernization of Marxism in China. The spirit has been comprehensively explained and systematically interpreted, and a profound and vivid explanation has been made centering on the responsibility and mission of the “three rural” work and the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization. “The presentation report has a high position and a thorough analysis. After listening to it, I was very excited and encouraged.” Deng Huiping, executive deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that we must learn one step first and learn one level deeper. In supporting the “two establishments”, Adhere to the “two maintenances” to set an example; we must deeply understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, always focus on the center, serve the overall situation, identify the focus of work, continue to stimulate the political enthusiasm of party members and cadres to take on the role, and accelerate the promotion of agriculture, farmers, Rural modernization, solidly promote the revitalization of rural industries, talents, culture, ecology, and organizations, accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country, and contribute to the promotion of high-quality development of agriculture, rural areas and farmers and the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modern Hunan.

At the Provincial Drug Administration, Li Meiling, a member of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group and director of the Party Building Teaching and Research Department of the Provincial Party School (Hunan Administration College), focused on a comprehensive understanding of the party’s 20 major themes and major achievements, and a deep understanding of the milestone significance of the ten-year great change in the new era, In terms of constantly opening up new realms of the Sinicization of Marxism and the modernization of Marxism, and firmly grasping the mission and tasks of the Communist Party of China in the new era and new journey, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was systematically preached and interpreted in depth. Qin Jihong, member of the party group of the Provincial Market Supervision Bureau and secretary of the party group of the Provincial Drug Administration Bureau, said that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party should be conveyed to party organizations and party members and cadres at all levels, and the combination of learning and application should be adhered to, and the study and implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Party should be carried out. The spirit is organically combined with the implementation of the drug supervision work policy, learning by doing and learning by doing, and doing a good job in drug supervision while continuously deepening “knowledge and practice”, transforming the truth power of scientific theory into strong supervision, ensuring safety, promoting development, To improve the actual results of the ability, do a solid job in the reform and development of drug supervision and management, and strive to write a chapter of drug supervision that accelerates the construction of a socialist modern new Hunan in the new era and new journey.

In the Provincial Academy of Social Sciences (Provincial Government Development Research Center), Zhang Sijing, a member of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group and the Deputy Head of the Provincial Party School (Hunan Administration College), Zhang Sijing presented “Hold High the Banner, Gather Strength, and Forge ahead in Unity–Learning and Implementing the Party’s Principles” The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the title, systematically interprets and interprets the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, centering on a comprehensive understanding of the theme and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a deep understanding of the great changes and milestone significance of the decade in the new era, etc. In-depth interpretation. Provincial Academy of Social Sciences (Centre) Party Secretary and Dean (Director) Zhong Jun stated that it is necessary to fully and accurately grasp the connotation and essence of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, so as to know its words and its meaning, and more importantly, its core essence. Knowing what it is is also knowing why it is, and knowing why it is inevitable, knowing what is it is also knowing the way, and even more knowing the right way. It is necessary to pay close attention to the propaganda, research and interpretation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and release a batch of high-quality research results as soon as possible. We must learn to take on the mission, see the truth in understanding the truth, seek practical results in practice, and consciously use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to arm our minds, lead actions, guide practice, and promote work to ensure that all tasks are achieved. effectiveness.

(Participating reporters: Chen Angang Zhang Hang Xiao Zuhua)