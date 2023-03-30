Electronic flag – Rabat

The members of the National Brigade of the Judicial Police, based on accurate data provided by the interests of the General Directorate of National Territorial Surveillance, were able, the day before yesterday, Tuesday, March 28, to arrest a person with a criminal record in fraud crimes, on suspicion of his involvement in a case related to the forgery of entry visas to the “Schengen” space. And offering it for use in return for money, fraud and fraud.

And the security interests had opened a search against the background of a case that exposed a group of people to fraud by the owner of a travel agency in the city of Khenifra, who robbed them of sums of money ranging between 80 thousand and 120 thousand dirhams, in exchange for fake promises to hand them visas to work in a European country, where the completed investigations resulted in the first stage. From the research, about the arrest of the owner of this agency and his submission to justice in the middle of last February.

And in continuation of the investigation procedures in this case, the judicial police were able yesterday, Tuesday, to identify the main suspect in visa fraud, who was found to be impersonating a civilian pilot to carry out his criminal activity, as he was arrested on Tuesday.

The inspections carried out in the framework of this case made it possible to seize dozens of passports belonging to others, some of which bore forged visas, in addition to seizing bank checks, mobile phones, and a sum of money suspected of being the proceeds of this criminal activity.

The suspect was kept under theoretical custody, subject to the judicial investigation, which is supervised by the competent Public Prosecution in the city of Khenifra, with the aim of identifying the rest of the supposedly involved in this criminal activity and monitoring its extensions at the national level.