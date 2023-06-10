Home » Forgery drops a person in the hands of Marrakesh security



Brahim Maghraoui from MarrakeshSaturday 10 June 2023 – 20:15

Elements of the wilaya of the judicial police in the city of Marrakech arrested, today, Saturday, a person suspected of being involved in a case related to forgery and its use.

Hespress sources indicated that the person concerned, who was arrested as part of a security operation carried out by the same interest, is 20 years old, and was caught in possession of forged academic diplomas.

The same sources added that the suspect was caught in possession of a forged academic diploma issued by a vocational training center, and after subjecting his house to searches, this operation, carried out under the supervision of the Public Prosecution at the Marrakech Elementary School, resulted in the seizure of another forged diploma.

And in implementation of the instructions of this prosecution, the suspect was kept under theoretical guard, at the disposal of the search, to reveal all the circumstances and circumstances of this case, and in order to arrest the rest of those supposedly involved in this criminal activity.

