Forging ahead in a new journey and making contributions to a new era • cadres in the village are in action

□ Yang Ping, our reporter, Na Ke

In the golden autumn of October, the harvest is just around the corner. At this time of joy and hope, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be successfully held in Beijing. The work teams stationed in villages in the province seized this critical period, and together with the “two committees” of the village and all party members and masses, celebrated the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China by carrying out various activities such as lectures on themed party classes, theatrical performances, and serving the people.

The province’s cadres stationed in villages use various forms and means to strengthen the construction of grass-roots party organizations, give full play to the role of party organizations as fighting fortresses and party members’ vanguard and model roles, further enhance the combat effectiveness of grass-roots party organizations, and promote overall progress and excellence of grass-roots party organizations. The face welcomes the party’s 20th National Congress victory.

The working teams stationed in villages across the province, the first secretary gave lectures on topics such as “Welcome to the New Era of the 20 Great Achievements”, “Promoting the Comprehensive Revitalization of Rural Areas through Demonstration and Leading”, “Learning the Party History and Doing Practical Things”, etc. Party activities.

The Provincial Public Security Department is stationed in Wanzhang Village, Duerbot Mongolian Autonomous County, the Harbin Institute of Physical Education is stationed in Dongfeng Village, Fuyuan City, the village station in Zhongxing Village, Nancha County, Yichun City, and Jixian Town, Jixian County, Shuangyashan City. The Hecun village-based work team went into the fields and went deep into the farmers. You spoke to me and conveyed the spirit of party building to the farmers during the chat, enhancing the people’s sense of gain and satisfaction.

The province’s cadres in villages have carried out various themed activities in combination with local characteristics, enriching the spiritual and cultural life of farmers’ friends, and promoting the construction of rural civilization.

The work team of the Cultural and Sports Bureau of Hulan District, Harbin City in Yonggui Village, the work team of the Provincial Public Security Department in Qianfeng Village, Duerbot Mongolian Autonomous County, Daqing City, and the work team of the Qitaihe Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision in Wanbaohe Town, Taoshan District, not only Wonderful literary and artistic programs were brought to the farmers, and they also donated books and medical examinations to farmers, making farmers’ friends full of happiness.

While bringing wonderful activities to the villages in the province, the provincial cadres in villages also actively mobilized the enthusiasm and creativity of farmers and carried out a variety of cultural activities. The work team of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision in Loushan Village, Mengjiagang Town, Huanan County, Jiamusi City organized more than 300 people from 24 administrative villages to participate in the town’s peasant fun games with the theme of “Praise for the 20th National Congress and Forge a New Journey”. Eight competitions were set up, including square dance, hand-woven chicken coop, big goose race, grain transportation relay, pumpkin transportation, rice rubbing, tug-of-war, and grain harvesting, which not only demonstrated the achievements of rural revitalization, but also demonstrated the new rural fashion in the new era and farmers The new style has also widely mobilized the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of farmers to focus on agriculture.

In Huachuan County, Jiamusi City, a large number of vegetables were unsalable in Dongxing Village, Yuelai Town. Each village team actively communicated with Lejia Life Supermarket and Lefu Life Supermarket in the county to help villagers sell more than 900 kilograms of vegetables, effectively solving the problem of vegetable sales in the village. problem. The sauerkraut factory built by Sun Shijie, the first secretary of Sujiadian Village, Sujiadian Town, has been expanded this year. The demand for 700,000 kilograms of cabbage has driven the garden economy of more than 50 households, and the average income of each household has increased by more than 30,000 yuan. Wang Xinxin, the first secretary of Lifeng Village, Lifeng Township, changed his mind, took the autumn harvest as an opportunity to dig deep into the rural characteristic industries, gave full play to the advantages of resources, and established a “pellet feed factory” for the autumn harvest industry to turn waste into treasure. It is estimated that this year, it will generate 300,000 yuan of profit , while driving the villagers to work and increase their income, it has effectively strengthened the village’s collective economy, making the road to rural revitalization wider and farmers more motivated to get rich.

The province’s cadres in villages have said that each work team has planned in advance with the “two committees” of the village, and plans to organize all party members to watch live reports during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and organize young party members, prospective party members and party activists to share their experiences Experience, and take the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress as an opportunity to further consolidate the party organization team, cultivate party members to actively participate in party organization activities, strengthen party members’ belief, and contribute new and greater strength to further consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation and comprehensively promote rural revitalization .