Forgiveness, De Amicis, message is reconciliation of peoples – News

“The strong message of this edition of the Perdonanza is centered on the future and desirable reconciliation of peoples. We can’t turn a blind eye: there are bombings and people dying”. Thus the artistic director of the Perdonanza Celestiniana, Leonardo De Amicis, in presenting, in a national preview in Rome, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture, the event which will be held in L’Aquila from 23 to 30 August next. “We must expect a Forgiveness that restores a high cultural base – he explained again – We convey messages through music and art with a transversal language that is aimed at all generations and all levels of culture”.



