At just 16 years old, Juana Acosta received the strongest blow she has suffered in her life. She was preparing to go to dance class when they received a call at her house informing them that her father, Álvaro Acosta, had been murdered.

It was the 90s in Cali, where, according to Juana herself, “life was worthless.” The murder went unpunished and without justice, as in so many other cases.

Almost thirty years after that tragic event, Juana has decided to turn that terrible episode into a play that mixes dance with acting and revolves around forgiveness, which is why the play could not have another name.

This project is the most personal of her artistic career, which has been overwhelmingly successful in theaters throughout Spain and which, after the European tour, will be the first time that the Cali public will be able to see her live at the Jorge Isaacs Theater in a exclusive function.

“My father was murdered. Violence imposed his law by stealing my desire to live, to feel, to dance. This is the testimonial starting point of this show where unanswered questions,

the search for meaning in the face of what has no name and the need to let go of pain are a vehicle to recognize our shared humanity in all its light and shadow” are Juana’s words to refer to her work in which the award-winning dancer also participates Spanish Chevi Muraday.

About Juana Acosta

Without a doubt, Juana is currently the most important actress from Cali at the international level due to the large number of productions in which she has participated. She has been living in Spain since 2000, her work in that country has been highlighted both in film and on television where she has participated in more than 40 productions.

Juana’s name appears in the casts of films such as Diary of a skin, One more hour in the Canary Islands, El Cartel de los sapos, Vientos de La Habana, El Inconveniente, among others. On television we have been able to see it in Hospital Central, La Dama del Pantano, Gigantes, Hispania are some of them. On Netflix we can currently see her in 7 years, Perfect strangers, Boss, The Innocent and Velvet.

With her play El Perdón, she has gone on a long tour in which she has been acclaimed by the European press for the harshness of her story, which is so hard and so hopeful at the same time. Now, to end that tour, the place could not be other than Cali, which is not only her hometown but also where the events that come to life take place there.

Now we present to you this play from Spain so that the Cali public can give Juana an ovation, who for the first time in her long career will perform live at a theater in her city. El Perdón will be presented in Cali on March 14, 2023 at the Jorge Isaacs Theater.

Tickets will be on sale at Colboletos points and through its virtual channels.

Comments