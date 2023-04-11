Let’s go with this Saturday, April 15thwith the walk at sunset made by Boschi Romagnoli in collaboration with Ca’Plet Food Boutique in Forlì. With an itinerary of about 7.5 km lasting approximately 3.5 hours, participants will be able to walk along the river and immerse themselves in the Site of Community Importance “Meandri del Fiume Ronco” – today designated as a Special Conservation Area (SPA) – recognized in Europe to ensure the maintenance of natural habitats and species of flora and fauna threatened or rare at Community level.

The appointment is scheduled for 4.30 pm at Spinadello (Via Ausa Nuova 741) and for the occasion it will be possible to enjoy a “camp aperitif” with a view of the renaturalized tanks of the Sfir sugar factory and the riparian vegetation that runs along the river. The visit will start from the aqueduct lifting station, where it will be possible to access the building and learn about the history of Spinadello. For more information on costs and to join this appointment, you can call or text 340 3024909 (GAE Marco Clarici).

Sunday 16th April in the afternoon it will be the turn of the second eagerly awaited appointment with Andrea Erbacci, chef of the Casa Artusi restaurant in Forlimpopoli, dedicated to recognition of edible wild flowers and herbs which we can harvest at the beginning of the season in the fields and green areas surrounding Spinadello and the Ronco river. The appointment is scheduled at the aqueduct for 3.30 pm and after the walk it will be possible to attend a short demonstration of how to use some of the species found, in the preparation of salads and first courses inspired by nature. For more information on costs and to join the visit, you can write to 328 9582919 or consult the website www.spinadello.it

Always Sunday 16th April an open-air drawing session will be held in the morning led by Martina Ravaioli – artisan of sustainability and creative creator of the Macro.glossa brand – who will accompany the participants along the maze to paint from life with watercolors subjects of flora and fauna that they will meet along the paths. The appointment is scheduled for 09.00 in Spinadello, for more information and to participate, you can contact the number 339 6156687.

All the details of upcoming events and on how to reach Spinadello leaving the car in the recommended car parks in the town of Selbagnone (Forlimpopoli), are available on www.spinadello.it

Spinadello participatory visitor center

Bottom-up regeneration project and enhancement of the river area of ​​the Ronco river meanders, which since 2017 has been promoting initiatives and events starting from the lifting station of the old Spinadello aqueduct in Forlimpopoli, promoted by Spazi Indecisi, Ass. I Meandri, Coop. Casa del Cuculo with the patronage and support of the Municipality of Forlimpopoli and Unica Reti Spa.