Forma Tu Cuerpo, the company that came to Valledupar to change the lives of women and men

For four years, the company ‘Forma Tu Cuerpo’, Located at Carrera 9 #14-30 in Valledupar, it has stood out in the girdles market for its quality, variety, and for its high-impact social projects.

Contrary to the myths that there was only one type of shapewear, that they were only for women and that they were not necessary, ‘Forma Tu Cuerpo’ came to transform the lives of women and men.

In a conversation with the newspaper EL PILÓN, Rocío Vega, creator of the company, said that they have more than 100 references for girdles: “I design for all types of women, all types of bodies and all types of needs. When women enter Forma Tu Cuerpo it is as if they entered to the Disneyland of the girdles”.

Rocío Vega, creator of ‘Forma Tu Cuerpo’.

Likewise, the business administrator clarified that this product is aimed at women of all ages. “From 15-year-old girls to 90-year-olds. It’s for all body types, it doesn’t matter if they’re very thin, because, for example, We are sponsors of Miss Universe Colombia. Queens who have almost perfect bodies also take care of themselves”.

For men, revealed that they have butt lift boxers, with vests that help control the abdomen and back; and with a full girdle.

IMPACT SOCIAL WORKS

In the middle of the conversation, Vega also referred to the social projects carried out by ‘Forma Tu Cuerpo’, which are directed towards female breast cancer survivors.

“Breast cancer is not only a health problem, it is almost a family tragedy. After surgery, the women who survive are affected because they do not have how to reconstruct their breasts with normal denturesso they resort to other prostheses or they must see their body mutilated”, he mentioned.

That is why, with the profits obtained in the company, they buy modern breast prostheses to donate them to these women. “They are external silicone prostheses that can be removed and put on. The advantage is that they have a balanced weight, that they look very real and that if someone touches them feels a breast”.

HOW WAS THE COMPANY BORN?

The company, which this year is the official sponsor of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival, was born in 2007, when Vega saw the need to create its own girdles. “I had my children and my body changed. I started using girdles from many brands and I couldn’t find a product that suited my needs, so I designed my own girdles and that’s how everything was born.”.

Currently, and as a result of his tireless work, the company is present in cities such as Barranquilla, Cali, Pereira, Bogotá, Neiva and Medellín, and outside the country it has its own stores in Mexico united states and distribute products to more than 20 countries.