Formal employment in Peru increased 2.6% last March, compared to the same month in 2022





Lima.- Formal employment in Peru increased by 2.6% year-on-year last March, after reporting the creation of 148,000 jobs compared to March 2022, the Central Reserve Bank (BCRP) reported this Sunday.

The issuing entity highlighted in a statement that, with this result, there have been twenty-four months of consecutive employment growth in the country “since the start of the pandemic.”

The BCRP detailed that formal jobs in the private sector increased 4.8% year-on-year, which maintained the positive growth rates registered since April 2021.

This increase in the formal private sector “occurred mainly in the service sector,” which registered a growth rate of 7.4%, he said.

According to the data offered by the bank, formal jobs in the private sector in March 2022 were 4,131,000 and in March of this year they reached 4,328,000, with an increase of 197,000 jobs.

In its latest report on the Peruvian labor market, with figures for the October-December 2022 quarter, the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) noted that Peru had 25,619,900 people of working age, from the age of 14, of whom of which 18,551,000 made up the economically active population (EAP).

He added that the group of 7,068,900 people that make up the economically inactive population (Non-EAP) includes all those who do not participate in the production of goods and services, including students, housewives, pensioners, retirees, rentiers , permanently disabled and others.

At the end of last April, data from the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion (MTPE) cited by the economic newspaper Gestión indicated that formal employment in Peru is concentrated in Lima, although the largest increases had occurred in the northern region of Piura and in the Lima province of Callao, while the main contractions were registered in the southern regions of Moquegua and Puno. EFE