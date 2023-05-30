Formal mining paralyzed, while a military combats illegal mining – Diario La Hora

The management of the Agency for Regulation and Control is now in the hands of a military man on passive duty with an eye on cleaning house. Formal investments are paralyzed.

Just 11 days ago, the Government of Guillermo Lasso made an important change to combat illegal mining and give more certainty to formal investors.

Colonel in passive service Luis Patricio Bonilla was appointed executive director of the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources.

With this, according to Fernando Benalcázar, former vice-minister of mines, the strategy is along the lines of “removing the rotten apples and cleaning up the rot.”

“It is good that President Lasso has managed to remove one of the officials related to former minister Vera, who is now in prison,” said Benalcázar in relation to the change of head in the Regulation and Control Agency.

In this sense, during the remaining six months the Government is committed to improving intelligence and taking advantage of the fact that Bonilla had experience in controlling fuel and gas smuggling in border areas.

“It is not only going to where it is believed that there is illegal mining, or where it has been reported that there are these types of activities, but there must be intelligence and investigation on criminal networks. These networks include some local governments”, pointed out Benalcázar.

Shortly after taking office, Bonilla said that illegal mining moves at least $1,000 million annually and its fight is essential to provide security to formal investors in the sector.

Roberto Robles, a mining engineer, explained that, in six months, the best legacy that Lasso can leave behind, after declaring illegal mining a threat to State security in January 2023, is to cut off part of the corrupt and criminal structures that fuel illicit activities.

“When illegal mining operations are carried out, after joint work with the Armed Forces, links with corrupt officials are normally found in instances such as the Regulation and Control Agency. That is where you must work in the little time that remains, ”he asserted.

stagnant investment

Since the last violent strike, led by the indigenous movement in June 2022, any type of large investment in the sector has been on hold. Small exploration investments are currently negligible.

Investors are waiting to see the results of the first round of the 2023 presidential elections to have more certainty of where the country is headed politically.

For this reason, given the political instability, Benalcázar believes that it is unrealistic to expect new investments to materialize; but the Lasso government could give a boost to continue projects that are already underway.

In this context, the fundamental thing is that the environmental licenses are made viable so that at least the construction of the Curipamba (Bolívar) and La Plata (Cotopaxi) mines can begin. Both projects represent investments of more than $670 million in total.

In December 2022, Lasso issued a decree to promote the pre-legislative consultation and to be able to modify the regulations of the Organic Environmental Code.

Between March and the second week of May 2023, this process was completed and there is already a proposal for the so-called environmental consultations to be carried out, as a step prior to environmental licenses.

Thus, Lasso would have the opportunity to issue a new decree (with the modifications to the regulation) to unlock the projects in the sector, despite the opposition (which includes constitutional protection resources) by organizations such as the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuador (Conaie).

“More than 120 processes for the granting of environmental licenses are stalled,” said Benalcázar.

Uncertainty

Apart from the Curipamba and La Plata mines, there is no other mining project that could aspire to enter the construction phase during the government that will succeed the Lasso administration.

Given the uncertainty and almost a year of paralysis of new investments, the transitional authorities, who will govern between November 2023 and May 2025, will have to act pragmatically to provide legal and physical security.

A comprehensive solution to boost the sector would imply having a Control Council for illegal mining. Currently, there is a commission that was created as something temporary 14 years ago; but who does not have enough strength and tools to work.

In addition, the new President should be aligned in favor of the formal and responsible industry.

“If someone with the profile of Yaku Pérez comes to power, mining would go into total suspension. That comes hand in hand with possible lawsuits,” Benalcázar said.

Unfortunately, Ecuador, despite the efforts of the Lasso government, is perceived internationally as an expert in receiving international lawsuits and losing them.

At the moment, the country continues to face a lawsuit for $480 million for the suspension of the activities of the Río Blanco (Azuay) project.

Whoever the next president is, it must be clear that no law, consultation or change of direction can be retroactive. In the case of Cuenca, for example, the anti-mining consultation directly affected pre-existing projects.

“Every big company that leaves the country will send a terrible message to the world,” concluded Benalcázar. (JS)

70% de las exportaciones mineras dependen de Fruta del Norte y Mirador.

Desde el 3 de mayo de 2023, el Gobierno sacó una regulación que permite destruir maquinarias incautadas dentro de operativos contra la minería ilegal.

La Agencia de Regulación y Control tiene el 50% del personal mínimo que necesita para hacer controles.