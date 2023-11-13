Online message – Monday, November 13th, 2023

Income tax | Formation of valuation units in energy trading (FG)

The FG Düsseldorf has dealt with some controversial questions in connection with the formation of valuation units according to Section 5 Paragraph 1a and Paragraph 4a EStG (FG Düsseldorf, judgment of September 7, 2023 – 7 K 634/18 F; appeal pending, BFH -Af. XI R 32/23).

facts: The plaintiff is active in energy trading both on and off the exchange. In the disputed year of 2006, she combined futures transactions for the purchase or sale of goods with hedging transactions in valuation units. This was partly done through so-called micro-hedges, in which an underlying transaction was offset by a specifically identifiable, position-balancing hedging transaction. In some cases, the plaintiff also formed so-called macro hedges. To do this, it combined transactions with comparable risk structures into mandates so that the individual transactions assigned to a mandate resulted in risk compensation for other transactions contained in the mandate. If the results of the valuation units were negative, the plaintiff placed them in a provision to reduce taxes in accordance with Section 5 Paragraph 4a Sentence 2 in conjunction with Paragraph 1a EStG.

The defendant tax office did not recognize this provision. As justification, it stated that the valuation units created by the plaintiff primarily served pure arbitrage and not hedging purposes and therefore did not fall under the provisions of Section 5 (1a) EStG. In addition, not financial risks but performance risks are hedged, as the regulation requires.

The plaintiff, on the other hand, was of the opinion, among other things, that the valuation units were formed in accordance with commercial law and were therefore relevant for tax purposes. The concept of financial risks should be interpreted broadly and also includes the transactions carried out by the plaintiff. Alternatively, margin payments made by it should be written off to a partial value of €0. These are variation margins when trading futures on futures exchanges. These were used to adjust the contracted price to the current market price on each trading day. At the time the balance sheet was prepared, the market value of the transactions concluded was negative, so that a permanent reduction in value can be assumed.

The 7th Senate of the Düsseldorf FG partially upheld the lawsuit and differentiated between micro and macro hedges:

Only to the extent that the disputed provision is based on valuation units based on micro-hedges are the requirements of Section 5 (1a) EStG met.

In the year of the dispute, 2006, the legal situation under commercial law was unclear: it was not until 2010 that a written regulation for valuation units was created with Section 254 of the new German Commercial Code (HGB).

At least in 2006, the creation of valuation units required that receivables and liabilities be in identical value units with the same amount and with identical due dates (same day). This was only the case with the micro hedges.

In this respect, it can also be assumed that financial risks are hedged. In any case, with a business model like that of the plaintiff, which typically does not conclude its business through physical delivery and does not even have access to the goods traded, the plaintiff’s financial area is also affected. A concrete relevance of the commercial balance sheet for tax purposes must be rejected.

A partial value depreciation on the variation margins paid is not possible. The different business transactions – namely, on the one hand, the obligation from the underlying transaction (i.e. the future) and on the other hand, the variation margins – must be separated from each other. While the future is a completed legal transaction whose performance can be negative, the variation margins are a security deposit.

However, the reason for an impending loss is the performance of the future. This threatened loss is not based on the claim resulting from the payment of the variation margin.

A notice:

The decision is not final. Both the plaintiff and the tax office have filed an appeal approved by the court (ref. at the BFH: XI R 32/23).

Those: FG Düsseldorf,

