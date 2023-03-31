That ended in 1994. After resigning from the police, Samuel Meffire starts his own security company. But business went badly, says the 52-year-old. After that he was in the crime slipped. Meffire commits brutal, sometimes even armed, robberies. He knew the wrong people, he explains. The former advertising star flees to the Congo, where he finally turns himself in to the police. In 1996 he was convicted in Dresden. Almost seven years in prison followed. After prison, he fought his way back into a legal existence. He lives in the Rhineland as a social worker, author and father.

Now Samuel Meffire has published a book in which he processed his life. According to his own statements, he spent a total of ten years writing his book “I, a Saxon”. On 400 pages, however, the author worries more about the state of the world than about his own past. Meffire said: “I have never seen the GDR or the whole of Germany so torn apart and heavily armed in their own trenches as they are today.”

The reader will perhaps ask how this author, who is so quiet today, fits into this life story and loud thriller, how this poet could fall into crime. Meffire replies, "I am a product of my mother through and through." The mother simply had to function after the father's early death, which Meffire also deals with in the book. "I was obligated by my mother to be successful," says the book author.

assassination of the father shapes childhood

Meffire sees his failed youth as the reason for his fall into crime. As a teenager an outsider, his childhood was shaped by the murder of his father, which has never been solved. “During this time, my then 27-year-old mother had to deal with the violent death of her husband. She was rejected by her family and was left to her own devices with two black children,” says Meffire.

The past remains an internal construction site