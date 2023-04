The former mayor of El Tránsito, San Miguel, Roel Werner Martínez Romero, was sentenced to 88 years in prison, reported the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

According to the tax authorities, Martínez Romero is accused of being the mastermind of the murder of a former councilor and a municipal employee, which occurred in 2018 and 2019.

The investigations show that both homicides were committed by gang members of the MS13, a terrorist structure to which Roel Martínez was linked.