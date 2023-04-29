Former ARENA mayor will spend 88 years in prison for being the mastermind of the murder of a former councilor and municipal employee

The judge assessed that there is a probability that the defendant is the author. There was activation of telephone antennas that preliminarily locate it in the place where the body of the victim was found.

On the morning of January 17, 2021, the accused Mauricio Ernesto SS arrived at the victim’s house, located in Sonsonate, to take her to her place of work, in Santa Tecla, since they were in a dating relationship; However, after this meeting, her family allegedly no longer heard from her, they did not come to her work or answer her mobile phone, so the family, in the company of the soldier, reported her disappearance.

It is detailed that, on the afternoon of January 18, a farm manager reported the discovery of a body at Finca Azucena, in the municipality of Jayaque, La Libertad.

The authorities identified that the body belonged to the partner of the now accused and that his death was violent because he had injuries with a knife.

The tax thesis ensures that the defendant murdered his partner because he was the only beneficiary of three policies that she had acquired for 54 thousand dollars and that, after her death, he began to carry out the procedures to obtain the economic benefits of the policies.

In this regard, the defense maintained that his client was not the only one who communicated with the victim.

On the day of the events, which should have been further investigated in order to find other perpetrators, in their opinion no direct evidence of participation was presented, and they also assured that their client did not collect the insurance.

For this fact, the First Specialized Court of Instruction for a Life Free of Violence and Discrimination for Women, of San Salvador, after analyzing the evidence offered, ordered the opening of a trial against the defendant for the crime of aggravated femicide to the detriment of the victim CES CH.

He considered that there are important indications that probably link him, among them, that the defendant was not at the workplace that day, he had the victim’s DUI in his possession and that she had sold her cell phone to another person, “there was an insistence to collect the victim’s insurance, this is another important indication, ”he said.

