Former assemblyman Daniel Mendoza would have been released from jail

The name of the ex-assembly member of Alliance PAIS, Daniel Mendoza, it has become a trend in the last hours.

That, after the information that circulates in networks where it is reported that the ex-assembly member Daniel Mendoza would have been released from prison, after serving the 60 percent of your sentence .

Former Assemblyman Daniel Mendoza He was sentenced to four years two months in prison in November 2020 for influence peddling.

He was sentenced along with seven other people for being part of a criminal structure to benefit from State resources destined for the construction of the Pedernales hospital Manabi.

Among those sentenced is the former director of the Works Contracting Service (Secob) Rene Tamayoof the government of Lenin Moreno .

Besides Jennifer Cobenaformer president of the Secob Technical Qualification Commission (40 months in prison).

He was also sentenced to Angel Andradeformer Secob server, jean carlos benavides Mendoza’s former adviser and Franklin CalderonManabite builder.

Also to jose santosa close associate of Mendoza and Jose Velizhead of the Pedernales Consortium.

According to the digital medium The mail, Daniel Mendoza he would have been released this Tuesday, May 30, 2023 after serving 60 percent of the sentence.

no authority of state has ruled on this revelation made this afternoon and night in digital media.

Reparation to the State that former assemblyman Daniel Mendoza must pay

The publications state that Mendoza did not pay not a dollar of repair to the state.

According to the sentence, among the eight sentenced they had to pay 8 million dollars.

In November 2020 a Court of Judgment ordered the payment of a comprehensive reparation of 8 million dollars to the State, by the perpetrators of the crime.

On January 20, 2023, a Court of Appeal declared inadmissible the appeals petitions raised by former assemblyman Mendoza and the former director of the Secob, Rene Tamayo.

Mendoza received a sentence of 50 months in prison and Tamayo 34 months, since they availed themselves of effective cooperation and abbreviated procedure.