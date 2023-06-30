Former Atlético Huila will play in Dubai

Al Nasr made the Colombian midfielder official as his new hire after passing through Italy.

Kevin Agudelo had an outstanding period in Italian soccer. The Colombian midfielder carried out an important campaign in which he played 36 matches, between Serie A and Copa Italia. In addition, he had steps for Fiorentina and Genoa.

Through a video on his social networks with Freddy Rincón’s anecdotal goal against Germany in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, Al Nasr introduced Kevin Agudelo, who later appeared at Al Maktoum Stadium wearing the team’s number ’20’ shirt .

⌛️done Dean’s Day 💙💫 From the Italian League to Danat Al Dunia Dubai

Colombian “Kevin Agudelo” .. Nasrawi 💙😍

Here We Go!

It’s Confirmed ✅️

Kevin Agudelo is a Blue! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/2cKCQBTJ2S – AL NASR SC (@ALNasrSC) June 28, 2023

In the previous season with Spezia, Kevin Agudelo was the most outstanding and the midfielder had a notable participation in Serie A, managing to play 35 games, starting 23 times.

It is necessary to clarify that although it was rumored that the Colombian would play alongside the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the club that Agudelo joins is part of a different one than Al-Nassr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kevin Agudelo was signed by the Al Nasr Sports Club, a soccer team from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This will be the sixth club in the career of the midfielder from Puerto Caicedo. Agudelo made his debut at Bogotá FC and quickly moved on to Atlético Huila, where he played 36 games, before coming to Italian football when Genoa signed him.

“The ones I lived here were unique and unforgettable moments. I learned with you what it means to be a true fan of a club. I will never forget the 3 years that I lived with the beautiful colors of Spezia, as well as everything I learned during this time here”, was how Agudelo del Spezia said goodbye.

“Very proud to represent this club! The adventure starts now, I promise to give everything for this shirt!” Kevin told the supporters of his new club.

