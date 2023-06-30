Former Australian captain Border diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Former captain Alan Border revealed on Friday that he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease. This is the latest blow to the former Australian cricket legends in the last three years.

The 68-year-old went public seven years after being diagnosed with borderline disease and said he and a doctor friend both agreed it would be a ‘miracle’ if he made it to 80.

‘There’s no way I’m going to do another 100, that’s for sure,’ Border told News Corp.

Border only told one person about his diagnosis and that was his former teammate Dan Jones, who himself died of a heart attack in 2020.

Jones heralded a bleak time for Australian cricket as former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh and spin king Shane Warne died of heart attacks within days of each other in March 2022.

Two months later Andrew Symonds, a member of two World Cup winning teams, died in a car accident.

Border said he had been happy to keep news of the illness to himself for the past seven years, but a friend told him last week that many of his close associates had noticed his tremors.

He said that he does not socialize much and does not want people to sympathize with him after hearing about his illness.

‘People care about you or not. But I know there will come a day when people will notice.’

“He’s better than a lot of other people,” Border said.

Border, who scored 27 centuries and 63 half-centuries in 156 Tests, said, ‘I feel that I am the best.’

‘At the moment I’m not scared, especially not about my immediate future. I am 68 years old, if I live to be 80 it will be a miracle.’