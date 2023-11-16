Former Bodega Employee Accused of Murder Files Lawsuit for Racial Discrimination

Dominican man sues Manhattan DA, NYPD for racial discrimination after stabbing incident

Jose Alba, a Dominican man, has filed a lawsuit against the Manhattan district attorney and the New York Police Department, alleging racial discrimination following an infamous stabbing incident at a Manhattan bodega.

In July 2022, Alba, who was working at the Blue Moon bodega in Harlem, stabbed an African-American man after the customer aggressively entered the store and attacked him over a case of potato chips. The incident was captured on the store’s security camera.

Alba claims that he acted in self-defense, but he was charged with second-degree murder and had to endure days in Rikers Island due to what he describes as racial bias in the Manhattan criminal justice system.

Despite his claims of self-defense, the Manhattan prosecutor accused Alba of murder and requested a bail of $500,000, later reduced to $250,000 by a judge. Unable to afford the bail, Alba was sent to Rikers Island, where he says he endured inhuman and unconstitutional conditions.

Alba and his lawyers announced plans to file the lawsuit in February, but they delayed it until September as they attempted to negotiate a settlement, which was unsuccessful.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, which will be determined by a jury. No specific amount is mentioned in the court documents.

Alba’s case brings attention to the challenges faced by immigrants and people of color within the criminal justice system and raises important questions about racial equity in law enforcement and prosecution.

The lawsuit has the potential to shed light on the systemic issues that continue to affect marginalized communities within the criminal justice system.