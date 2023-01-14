The Brazilian authorities detained a former minister of former President Jair Bolsonaro and increased pressure around the former president, who is now being investigated whether he instigated the violent assault on the headquarters of state powers in Brasilia on January 8.

Anderson Torres, ex-minister of Justice of the extreme right, was arrested by the Federal Police this Saturday in Brasilia, on suspicion of “intentional collusion” with the assailants at the heart of democracy in the capital.

Torres was acting as the capital’s security secretary on Sunday, when thousands of people stormed the headquarters of the presidential palace, Congress and the supreme court, a week after the rise to power of the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“He was arrested upon disembarking at the Brasilia airport and sent to custody, where he will remain at the disposal of justice,” reported the Federal Police, which carried out a hermetic operation.

“The investigations continue in secret,” added the institution.

When the riots broke out, Torres was in the United States, as was his former boss.

Dismissed from the capital’s Security Secretariat for the excesses and subject to investigation and subsequent arrest warrant, Bolsonaro’s close collaborator, who appears this Saturday for his first hearing before the courts, denies the accusations.

Bolsonaro defends himself

Torres will have to answer additional questions before the authorities.

This week the police found in his house during a search warrant a draft of a presidential decree dated 2022 that had the objective of creating a commission that would assume the responsibilities of the electoral tribunal and review the result of the presidential elections in which his former boss was defeated by Lula.

The siege narrows after a judge determined, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the inclusion of Bolsonaro in the investigation that is looking for the instigators and masterminds of the attack on Brasilia.

Published on January 10, and deleted on January 11, the Prosecutor’s Office said, the video is a piece that, despite having been recorded days after the attacks, proves a connection to the events.

Bolsonaro’s defense, in a note sent to AFP, denied any involvement in the vandalism in Brasilia.

“He (Bolsonaro) never had any relationship or participation in these movements,” said the ex-president’s lawyers, who hold “infiltrators” responsible for the coup.

The interrogation request of Bolsonaro, who is in the United States, will be analyzed “in a timely manner,” Moraes wrote in his ruling.

“Both the video and the document [en casa de Torres] constitute evidence for an investigation. If the supreme court understands that this is necessary evidence for an extradition request, they can at least ask that I return to Brazil to render accounts,” said University of Sao Paulo law professor Carla Junqueira.

“His conduct puts the democratic rule of law at risk,” he added.

For now, the authorities have not initiated international procedures, said the current Justice Minister, Flavio Dino.

Bolsonaro continues in Florida, and his presence began to be questioned by some US politicians after the violent images of the attack on Brasilia went around the world and were compared to the invasion of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Terrorist attack”

On January 8, thousands of Bolsonaro followers dissatisfied with Lula’s victory invaded and assaulted the headquarters of public powers, destroying works of art and furniture, as well as the heart of the capital, whose urban area was declared a National Heritage of Humanity. by UNESCO in 1987.

“It was an act of sabotage,” said Vice Minister of Justice Ricardo Cappelli.

“It was an orchestrated action,” said Lula’s minister, Flavio Dino, in statements to GloboNews television on Saturday.

“The imprisonment of Anderson Torres goes in the direction of identifying that network that (made) the terrorist attack possible,” he added.

More than 2,000 people have been detained, with some 1,100 still in the custody of the authorities.

Minister Dino said they will continue to work to determine who organized and ordered the riots, as well as who financed them.

The authorities identified 52 individuals and seven companies suspected of contributing financially to the protesters, while Federal District authorities are under scrutiny for alleged omission of duties.

Lula, 77, also promised “a thorough review” of his surroundings in the palace to guarantee his safety, since he is convinced that there was internal complicity in the coup.