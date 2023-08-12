Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Sold State Gift Jewelry in the United States, Says Police Investigation

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of selling jewelry given to him as state gifts during his visits to Arab countries. A police investigation, released by a judge on Friday, revealed that at least four batches of jewelry were sold in the United States. It was also discovered that Bolsonaro used the presidential plane to transport the jewelry out of Brazil without declaring them.

The investigation, made public by the Supreme Court, revealed that the jewelry, which had a high patrimonial value, was sent through intermediaries to luxury goods stores in Miami and New York for evaluation and sale. The investigation text stated that the amounts obtained from these sales were converted into cash and entered into Bolsonaro’s personal assets through intermediaries, in an attempt to hide the origin, location, and ownership of the funds.

Upon the scandal reaching the press, Bolsonaro’s collaborators repurchased most of the jewelry and returned them to the Brazilian State, as determined by the Court of Accounts. However, it was discovered that at least one piece, a Rolex watch worth $68,000, was not returned. The watch was sold in the US and was never registered in the presidential archives as state property.

The money from the sale of the Rolex watch was traced to a bank account belonging to Major Mauro César Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp who accompanied him to the United States. It is alleged that Cid was responsible for selling the jewelry.

Regarding the investigation, Magistrate Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Court has ordered further searches at the residences of Mauro Cid and other individuals implicated in the case. They are being investigated for embezzlement and money laundering offenses. However, no records have been ordered for Bolsonaro or his relatives.

Bolsonaro returned to Brazil in April after spending three months in the United States. Since his return, he has testified multiple times before the Federal Police regarding the jewelry case and the investigation of the attempted coup on January 8th. Supporters of Bolsonaro stormed the offices of the Presidency, Congress, and the Supreme Court in an effort to depose President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had assumed power the week prior.

As the investigation into Bolsonaro’s alleged involvement in the sale of state gifts continues, many are eager to see if accountability will be upheld and justice served.

