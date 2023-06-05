Former captain of the Cheonan warship “Lee Rae-kyung’s field innovation camouflage” urged again :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

“No, we need to apologize to the survivors of the Cheonan warship and the surviving soldiers.”



[Seoul=Newsis]Reporter Jae-Wan Cho = Former Captain Choi Won-il of the Cheonan warship urged again on the 5th for the dismissal of the new innovation chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea, Lee Rae-gyeong, who had made a “remark on the suicide bombing of the Cheonan” in the past.

Former Captain Choi urged on Facebook that afternoon, “The Democratic Party should dismiss the personnel as soon as possible and apologize to the Cheonan bereaved family and surviving soldiers.”

He said, “The Democratic Party announced on the morning of Memorial Day that it had appointed a person who said, ‘We fabricated the Cheonan, self-destruction incident’ as the innovation chairman.” It is said that it is an expression of the will of “. He also criticized, “The public party representing the people appoints such a person as the innovation chairman and continues to ask what is wrong.”

Former Captain Choi emphasized, “I hope that you will not be ashamed of yourself in front of the patriotic spirits at the Memorial Day memorial event tomorrow.”

The Democratic Party appointed Lee as the head of the innovation organization for party reform this morning, but controversy is brewing as Chairman Lee’s past remarks became known. In the past, Chairman Lee wrote on SNS (social network service) that ‘the self-destructed Cheonan incident was fabricated’ and also wrote that ‘the epicenter of the new Corona 19 virus is the United States‘.

Immediately after Chairman Lee was appointed, former Captain Choi targeted Lee on Facebook and said, “I received a good Memorial Day gift.” “Please clarify your position by today and contact me. I’ll see you,” he issued a warning.

