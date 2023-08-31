Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial in Sexual Assault Case

Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, resulting in the dismissal of a charge against him for sexually assaulting a teenager in Massachusetts several decades ago. The ruling by the judge comes as McCarrick, now 93 years old, continues to face repercussions for his past actions.

In 2019, Pope Francis removed McCarrick from the priesthood after an internal Vatican investigation revealed that he had sexually assaulted both adults and minors. This case created a credibility crisis for the Catholic Church, as reports from cardinals dating back to 1999 had provided evidence of McCarrick’s misconduct. Despite these reports, he rose to become an influential cardinal and diplomatic emissary to the Holy See.

The specific accusation against McCarrick involved the abuse of a teenager during a wedding party at Wellesley College in 1974. During a hearing held on Wednesday, a psychologist hired by the prosecution testified that she had noticed significant memory flaws in McCarrick during interviews conducted in June. Dr. Kerry Nelligan stated that he often struggled to recall previous discussions, and various tests conducted on him confirmed the presence of cognitive decline, likely due to dementia.

“He doesn’t just have these deficits right now; there’s no way it’s going to get better,” Dr. Nelligan expressed.

McCarrick, attending the hearing via video call, appeared hunched in his seat, wearing a light green shirt with a gray vest. Despite pleading not guilty to the charges in September 2021, his lawyers had requested the case’s dismissal earlier in February, emphasizing their client’s dementia diagnosis.

Unable to remember their conversations, McCarrick was incapable of collaborating with his legal team in mounting his defense.

While McCarrick has been spared trial due to his incompetency, his actions and the subsequent investigation have brought significant disrepute to the Catholic Church. The mishandling of reports about his behavior by the Vatican over the years has called into question the institution’s commitment to addressing sexual abuse within its ranks.

As the Church continues to navigate its response to allegations of abuse, these recent developments highlight the importance of accountability and transparency in addressing such grave offenses.

