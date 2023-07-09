Former Catholic Priest Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Men in New Orleans Tourist Area

Former Catholic Priest Sentenced to 25 Years for Drugging and Assaulting Tourists in New Orleans

Louisiana – In a shocking case that has rocked the community, a former Catholic priest in Louisiana has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting 17 men he encountered in the New Orleans tourist area. The sentencing concluded an investigation that shed light on a disturbing pattern of predation and abuse.

Stephen Sauer, 61, used tactics aimed at seducing vulnerable individuals in the French Quarter who appeared intoxicated, disoriented, or in need of help, according to Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr. The crimes took place between 2019 and 2021, and most of the victims were visitors to Louisiana from out of state.

The investigation into Sauer’s heinous acts began in 2021 when a computer he had sent for repair in New York was found to contain numerous images depicting sexual abuse. The New York Police Department determined that the images were taken in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans, and immediately informed the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors revealed that Sauer would drug the men’s drinks in bars or administer sleeping pills once they were already unconscious from consuming alcohol. He would then bring them to his residence in Metairie, where he proceeded to exploit them, either by taking photographs or videos, or engaging in sexual assault.

Further investigations carried out by the Jefferson Parish police revealed that Sauer had shared these disturbing images with others through a website or email.

During his trial, Sauer pleaded guilty to 13 counts of sexual assault, nine counts of third-degree rape, 17 counts of video voyeurism, and 16 misdemeanor counts of possession of non-prescription drugs and relevant materials. On Friday, Judge Shayna Beevers Morvant sentenced him to 25 years in prison. Additionally, Sauer will be required to register as a sex offender, and he is prohibited from contacting 12 of his victims.

Detectives were able to identify a significant number of victims due to Sauer’s habit of photographing their driver’s licenses and other identifying documents, according to Connick.

The community remains shaken by the revelation of such egregious abuses, particularly at the hands of an individual formerly entrusted with spiritual guidance. Authorities are urging anyone who may have fallen victim to similar crimes to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

As this case demonstrates, it is crucial that law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in protecting vulnerable individuals from those who seek to exploit and harm them. Moving forward, the community hopes that justice will be served, bringing some solace to those affected by these reprehensible acts.

