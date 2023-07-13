Former CBRC Vice Chairman Cai Esheng on trial for accepting bribes, using influence, and abusing power

Former CBRC member and vice chairman Cai Esheng is facing charges of accepting bribes, using influence to accept bribes, and abusing power. The Intermediate People’s Court of Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province held a public hearing on July 13, 2023, to address the case.

According to the People’s Procuratorate of Zhenjiang City, Cai Esheng allegedly took advantage of his position as a member of the party committee and vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission from 2006 to 2021. He used his power and influence to provide financial loans, assistance in business contracting, job promotions, and other favors to various individuals and organizations. In return, he illegally accepted more than 409 million yuan in property.

Furthermore, between 2018 and 2021, Cai Esheng reportedly abused his powers and status to help individuals and entities with equity transfers, financing loans, and work adjustments, resulting in the illegal acquisition of over 110 million yuan in property.

During his tenure as a member of the party committee and vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission from 2010 to 2013, Cai Esheng violated laws, regulations, and relevant guidelines, exhibiting favoritism and abusing his power during the performance of his supervisory duties. These actions led to significant losses to public property and the interests of the country and its people. The procuratorate has demanded that Cai Esheng be held criminally responsible for his actions.

In the court trial, the procuratorate presented substantial evidence, and Cai Esheng and his defender conducted cross-examinations. Both the prosecution and defense presented their arguments, and Cai Esheng delivered a final statement, pleading guilty to the charges. The court announced an adjournment for the sentencing date.

The trial attracted significant attention, with over 40 deputies to the National People’s Congress, members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and individuals from various backgrounds in attendance.

The sentencing date has yet to be announced.

