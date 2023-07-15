Home » Former Chairman of China Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, Investigated and Wife Taken Away for Investigation
Former Chairman of China Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, Investigated and Wife Taken Away for Investigation

Former Chairman of China Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, Investigated and Wife Taken Away for Investigation

Former Chairman of China Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, and his wife have reportedly lost contact and were taken away for investigation. This comes following the fall of Li Xiaopeng, the former chairman of Everbright Group. News of Tang Shuangning’s investigation began spreading within the company on July 12.

According to Caixin.com, sources have confirmed that Tang Shuangning is the former leader being investigated. It is believed that Tang lost contact on July 12, and his wife was also taken away for investigation.

The investigation is said to be triggered by the detention of a former deputy general manager of China Everbright Bank’s credit card center. This individual had previously served as the president of Everbright Bank Qingdao Branch, and it is suspected that several loans under his management violated regulations, resulting in significant non-performing loans. These loans may have connections to Tang Shuangning during his time as chairman of Everbright Group.

It is important to note that the news of Tang Shuangning’s investigation has not yet been officially confirmed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Tang Shuangning, 68, had an extensive career in the finance industry. He served as vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission in 2003 and became chairman and secretary of the party committee of China Everbright Group in 2007. Tang retired in December 2017 and was succeeded by Li Xiaopeng.

Since his retirement, Tang has been involved in cultural research and artistic creation. He regularly shares his personal calligraphy and painting works or personal updates in various groups. However, he has not posted anything since July 10th.

China Everbright Group Co., Ltd. was established in 1983 and is a large state-owned comprehensive financial holding group. It was founded by the Ministry of Finance of the Communist Party of China and Huijin Corporation.

In recent years, several senior executives of Everbright Group have been investigated. In April of this year, Chairman Li Xiaopeng was among those investigated. Other executives who faced investigation include Xue Feng, former chairman of Everbright Securities, Zhang Huayu, former vice president of Everbright Bank, Zhu Huimin, former chairman of Everbright Industrial, Zhou Jiangtao, former president of Nanning Branch of Everbright Bank, Su Shude, former president of Nanning Branch of Everbright Bank, Zhang Bo, chief business officer of Everbright Bank, and Chen Shuang, former CEO of Everbright Holdings.

The situation surrounding Tang Shuangning’s investigation continues to unfold, and the Chinese Communist Party has yet to officially confirm the news. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

