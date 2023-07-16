Former Chairman of China Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, Under Investigation for Suspected Violation of Discipline and Law

Former Chairman of China Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, Under Investigation for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law

Beijing, July 15, 2023 – Tang Shuangning, the former chairman of China Everbright Group Co., Ltd., has been reported missing and is now officially under investigation by the Chinese Communist Party. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China announced on its official website that Tang Shuangning is being investigated for “suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law.”

Tang Shuangning, 68, previously served as the vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission in 2003 before becoming the chairman and secretary of the party committee of Everbright Group in 2007. He retired in December 2017 and was succeeded by Li Xiaopeng.

According to reports, Tang Shuangning and his wife were taken away from their home on July 12. The news circulated within Everbright Group, hinting at the investigation of a former leader within the company. The triggering factor for his investigation may be tied to the detention of Liu Ying, the former deputy general manager of the credit card center of China Everbright Bank.

Liu Ying was detained due to suspected violations of regulations during his time as the president of Qingdao Branch of China Everbright Bank. This resulted in a significant number of non-performing loans in the Shandong area. Insider analysis suggests that Tang Shuangning, as the head of the group at the time, may have played a role in this case.

The investigation of Tang Shuangning comes just months after the investigation of Everbright Group Chairman Li Xiaopeng, causing shockwaves within and outside the company. Many employees are concerned about the consecutive investigations of their leaders. Speculations arise as to whether or not there may be more revelations to come.

Since Tang Shuangning’s retirement, he has been mainly focused on cultural research and artistic creation. It is worth noting that after his retirement, he was downgraded to the deputy department level, possibly due to questionable transactions involving personal calligraphy and painting. Some analysts believe that this may hold relevant evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Over the past few years, several senior executives of Everbright Group have been investigated and dismissed. In addition to Li Xiaopeng and Tang Shuangning, Xue Feng, former chairman of Everbright Securities, Zhang Bo, the business director, and Chen Shuang, the former CEO of China Everbright Holdings, have all faced repercussions.

Tang Shuangning’s hiring practices have also come under scrutiny, as he promoted many individuals who are now being investigated within the Everbright system. Zhu Huimin and Chen Shuang are both examples of Tang Shuangning’s favored appointees.

The most controversial and risky case involves Xue Feng, the former Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman, and President of Everbright Securities. He was considered Tang Shuangning’s confidant and was held accountable for a loss of over 5 billion yuan to Everbright. Xue Feng was investigated in August 2021, and his case remains pending judgment.

With the early retirement of Li Xiaopeng in March 2022, Wang Jiang, the former president of China Construction Bank, took over as the chairman of Everbright Group. In May of this year, Wang Jiang was appointed as the deputy director of the Office of the Central Financial Commission. The new chairman of Everbright Group has yet to be announced, and the current vice chairman and general manager is Wu Lijun.