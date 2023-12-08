FORMER CHIEF OF DIMABEL SURRENDERS HIMSELF IN CONCEPCION DURING DAKOVO OPERATION « Cde News

NATIONALS (special envoy) A former head of Dimabel, a retired general, surrendered this Wednesday in Concepción within the framework of the Dakovo operation.

Retired general Jorge Antonio Orué Roa, former director of the Directorate of War Materials (Dimabel), surrendered at noon this Wednesday, according to the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (Senad).

According to the preliminary report, it was one of the objectives of the investigation. He arrived at the headquarters of the Anti-Kidnapping Department of the National Police in Concepción.

Likewise, the retired general was transferred to Viñas Cué, where he is due to arrive this Wednesday.

He was appointed as interim head of Dimabel in October 2018 by then-president Mario Abdo Benítez.

During 2019, Orué was charged with alleged media production of public documents with false content.

According to the background, in May 2019, the then director of Dimabel reported that a revolver that was found in the possession of a defendant for alleged reduction, was listed as registered in the name of a woman, who later claimed not to be the owner.

It was to answer a note sent from the Prosecutor’s Office, which led to the suspect being charged and subsequently charged.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the report signed by Orué contained false data, for which he was charged.

