Former Chinese Official Cui Maohu Expelled from Party and Public Office for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law

Former Vice Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee and former Director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs, Cui Maohu, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and his public office for serious violations of discipline and law.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Committee have launched an investigation into Cui Maohu following the approval of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The investigation revealed that Cui had lost his ideals and beliefs, abandoned his original mission, and lacked political awareness. He failed to implement the decision-making of the Party Central Committee and engaged in political performance projects by occupying farmland in violation of regulations.

Furthermore, Cui neglected his responsibilities in governing the party, deliberately resisted organizational review, and indulged in extravagance and pleasure. He accepted banquets, travel, and other activities that could affect the fair execution of his official duties for an extended period. Cui also failed to report personal matters and provide truthful explanations during talks, selection, and appointment of cadres, breaching regulations.

Additionally, Cui violated regulations by accepting gifts and money and allowed his relatives and other specific individuals to take advantage of their positions for personal gain. He engaged in power and money-related transactions. Further investigations revealed that Cui sought profit in the appointment of cadres and had accepted significant amounts of illegal property.

Cui Maohu’s actions seriously violated the party’s discipline, including political discipline, organizational discipline, integrity discipline, work discipline, and life discipline. His actions constituted a severe breach of duty and he is suspected of accepting bribes. He failed to restrain himself after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is determined that he should be dealt with seriously.

In accordance with the “Regulations on Disciplinary Sanctions of the Communist Party of China,” “The Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China,” and “The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Governmental Sanctions for Public Officials,” Cui Maohu has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from his public office. He has also been stripped of his qualification as a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. His illegal income has been confiscated, and his suspected crimes have been transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution in accordance with the law.

