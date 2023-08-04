Former Chinese Political Figure Shen Deyong Convicted of Accepting Bribery

Title: Former Chinese Political Committee Member Convicted of Accepting Massive Bribes

Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province – On August 4, 2023, Shen Deyong, former member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and former director of the Social and Legal Affairs Committee, was publicly convicted by the Intermediate People’s Court for accepting bribes totaling six million yuan in gold. The court has ordered the recovery of Shen Deyong’s bribery income and its seized assets, to be turned over to the state treasury. Additionally, efforts will be made to recover any remaining stolen funds.

During the trial, it was revealed that Shen Deyong had been involved in corruption since 1995, utilizing his various high-ranking positions to provide illegal assistance to individuals and companies in exchange for cash, gold products, vehicles, and other properties. The amounts received by Shen Deyong totaled over 64.56 million yuan throughout his tenure in positions such as member of the party group and vice president of the Jiangxi Provincial Higher People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Court, as well as a member of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The court determined that Shen Deyong’s actions constituted the crime of accepting bribes, and the amount of bribes he received was exceptionally large. Despite his cooperation during the trial, including a full confession, voluntary disclosure of previously unknown bribery facts, and the return of a significant portion of the stolen money and goods, the court stressed that his actions were a serious violation of the law. Shen Deyong’s illegal interference with judicial activities, abuse of power, and damage to the reputation of the judiciary were emphasized as aggravating factors. These actions led to a negative social impact and undermined the credibility of the courts.

In light of these considerations, the court handed down the aforementioned judgment. The conviction of Shen Deyong sent a strong message against corruption in high-ranking officials and reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining the integrity of the Chinese judiciary.

