Former Dasalud workers in Liquidation decided today to lift the strike that they had been carrying out for four months, demanding payment of their labor debts and benefits.

The decision was made as a result of a negotiation table with the presence of control entities and an agreement with the departmental government.

The Governor (e) of Chocó, Farlin Perea Rentería, informed that she will make the total transfer of the vital minimum to Dasalud in Liquidation for the payment that today exceeds the sum of 3,000 million pesos.

The agreement was reached within the framework of the meeting held on March 22, 2023 at the Government’s facilities, in which it was defined, that as of Monday, March 27, the officials of the Departmental Education Secretariat will restore their work after more than four months after the closing of the building.

Finally, administrative, financial and legal strategies were agreed upon to guarantee timely payment to the former Dasalud workers in liquidation in the future.

