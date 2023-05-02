Former deputy calls for political unity to face the country’s problems – breaking latest news

Luis Macas Ambuludí, indigenous leader and politician of Kichwa nationality.

The current political context demands unity from the different political factions and firm actions to face the insecurity problems that the country is experiencing, said Luis Macas, in an interview for Diario Crónica.

The former deputy for the Pachakutik movement said that the actions of the political class that is currently in power is worrying, since it would not be able to face the problems it faces in the country. “We need changes throughout the country, especially young people are obliged to provoke it”, but, in addition, he called for a joint effort between the different political factions to work together for the good of all.

“The issue of insecurity that we are experiencing is very urgent and we need to address it,” he stressed, while supporting the urgency of making decisions, starting with the organization to which one belongs. “Pachakutik must take the initiative in the fight against organized crime,” she maintained, while pointing out that political action is organic and based on the decisions of its bases.

Election of the national coordinator

Regarding the appointment of Guillermo Churuchumbi as the national coordinator of Pachakutik, he commented that these leaders are part of the new cadres that have the responsibility of directing the grassroots organization, such as the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), and its political arm, whose parameters should take into account the current dynamics of society. “We hope that the new leaders will provide adequate leadership and guidance to contribute to solving the country’s problems.”

He questioned the actions of the members of the Pachakutik caucus in the National Assembly, where, according to the criteria and knowledge of the country’s public opinion, it would not be the best and, above all, what its bases expect. “The people demand that there be more dialogue”, an instrument that he needs to initiate from within his organizations. “Above all the internal dialogue, because it is the only way to solve the problems that may exist.”

Finally, the indigenous leader appealed to the commitment of the citizens and to act collectively, pondering the dialogue and, above all, claiming the value of the word as a guarantee of transparency. “The word is fundamental in these times; the word is an honor, it is sacred; that is what we Ecuadorians need ”, he remarked. (YO)