In the second instance ruling, former deputy Helber Yesid ‘Chepe’ Pinzón received a sentence of 19 years and two months in prison.

A change in the total amount of the sentence to be served arose in the second instance issued by the Superior Court of Neiva. They will no longer be 24 years in prison and a fine of 1,183, but 19 years, two months and a fine of $1,084,611,410, as responsible for the crimes of embezzlement by aggravated appropriation in favor of third parties in homogeneous and successive competition, and execution of contracts without legal requirements.

The former treasurers of Neiva, Orlando Yesid Perdomo Llanos and Alberto Calderón Gómez, in addition to Raúl Toro, legal representative of Toro Investment Group SA –Tigsa, will pay 17 years and 6 months in prison; 14 years and 2 months and 11 years and 3 months, respectively.

The Tigsa case alludes to how Raúl Toro Pérez, legal representative of the entity, appeared as the only person responsible for a fiduciary commission contract signed with false documentation with the mayors of Neiva and Palermo. According to the authorities, he had more than 14,000 million pesos to make transfers to individuals for electrification works. In addition, with false documentation, he ceded the economic rights to the mayors, and this did not happen. The Fiducor Investment Fund never found out about or endorsed the alleged assignment and certified that Tigsa appeared as the sole party responsible for the trusteeship contract and not the mayoralties, as its holders naively believed.