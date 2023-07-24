Former Deputy Director of CPC Central Committee General Office and Security Bureau, Comrade Wang Shaojun Passes Away

Comrade Wang Shaojun, a distinguished Chinese military and political figure, has passed away at the age of 67. Wang, who held multiple high-ranking positions within the Chinese Communist Party and the armed forces, died in Beijing on April 26th after battling a prolonged illness.

Born in Qinghe County, Hebei Province, Wang began his military career in 1969 and joined the Communist Party of China in 1975. Throughout his revolutionary journey, he held various leadership roles, including platoon leader, company commander, battalion commander, and director of the teaching and research section. Wang’s dedication and contributions to the revolutionary and modernization efforts in the country led to his promotion to the rank of lieutenant general in 2016.

Wang Shaojun also played a vital role in the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, where he served as the deputy director. He was also the director of the Security Bureau and head of the Central Security Corps. His expertise in security matters made him an invaluable asset to the Chinese government and military.

Wang’s outstanding achievements and commitment to the country’s development were recognized when he became a representative of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Additionally, he was a member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The passing of Comrade Wang Shaojun is an immense loss for the Chinese Communist Party, the military, and the nation as a whole. The Chinese government has expressed deep sorrow and extended their condolences to his family and loved ones.

