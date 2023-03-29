Home News Former deputy Douglas Avilés is found guilty of illicit enrichment – ​​Diario La Página
The former deputy of the Cambio Democrático political party, Douglas Avilés, was found guilty of illicit enrichment, for which he must return to the state the money he took illegally while he was a legislator.

Similarly, his wife, Brenda Cecilia de Mejía Avilés, was also found guilty of the same crimes, for which both must repay $322,000.00 to the state.

Mejía Avilés served as substitute deputy from May 2009 to April 2012; and as deputy owner from May 1, 2012 to April 30, 2015, for the CD party. While his wife was advisor to the presidency of the Court of Accounts of the Republic in the period from January 2012 to November 2016.

According to the chamber, the former deputy presented an unjustified increase in his assets for $233,091.38 in bank deposits and credit card payments in transactions carried out between 2009 and 2015.

Similarly, an unjustified increase in his wife’s assets was verified, for $89,671.45.

The Chamber also decreed the disqualification for the exercise of any public office for both, for a period of 10 years.

The civil trial against the former official and his wife was ordered on November 24, 2016 by the CSJ considering that there were indications of illicit enrichment.

