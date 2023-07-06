Former Director of Puerto Rico’s Maritime Transportation Authority Pleads Guilty to Bankruptcy Fraud

Former Official Pleads Guilty to Bankruptcy Fraud: Sentenced to Probation

By [Your Name]

[Location] – In a recent court ruling, former director of the Maritime Transportation Authority (ATM) of the Pierluisi Administration, Jorge Droz Yapur, has been sentenced to five years of probation for bankruptcy fraud. The presiding judge of the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, Raúl Arias Marxuach, issued the verdict on Wednesday.

Droz Yapur served as the director of ATM until August 2022 when he was arrested and subsequently fired from his position. Following an investigation, he was charged with nine counts of concealing assets and eight counts of making false statements during personal bankruptcy proceedings.

During the course of the proceedings, it was revealed that Droz Yapur had concealed assets by receiving money in an account under his son’s name. Additionally, he claimed his deceased mother as a dependent, making false statements to manipulate the bankruptcy process. These actions occurred during a personal bankruptcy proceeding that began in 2019.

The sentencing also included a restitution order of $7,500, which Droz Yapur will be required to pay. This marks the second time he has faced charges related to bankruptcy fraud. In 2020, prior to his government appointment, he was accused of selling a house without authorization from the bankruptcy trustee. However, that case was resolved through a payment plan.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico issued a press release detailing Droz Yapur’s charges and confirming the sentencing. The case sheds light on the importance of transparency and honesty during bankruptcy proceedings, as well as the consequences of concealing assets and providing false information.

With this ruling, the court sends a clear message that fraudulent actions will not go unpunished. The probationary period serves as an opportunity for Droz Yapur to reflect on his actions and work towards making amends for his crimes.

As of now, Droz Yapur has not made any public statements regarding the sentencing. It remains to be seen whether he will appeal the verdict or comply with the restitution order.

This case serves as a reminder that individuals in positions of power and influence must uphold their ethical obligations and act with integrity. Failure to do so can result in severe legal consequences. The public must have confidence in the officials appointed to serve them, and cases like this erode that trust.

As the legal proceedings conclude, the people of Puerto Rico hope that justice has been served and that measures are put in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

© 360 TELECOM CORPORATION

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

